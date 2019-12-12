WATCH | Mzansi goes crazy after Kabza de Small buys his friend a Mini Cooper
‘I don't wish I had friends like Kabza, but I wish I'm a friend like Kabza, true inspiration’
Social media users are wondering what they have to do to get a friend like Kabza de Small, after the star bought his friend a Mini Cooper.
Not only is Kabza good on the decks, but he's also a good friend.
This week, he shared a video of the surprise on Facebook and it's left many people in their feels.
In it, Kabza is seen saying goodbye to his friend and asking him when he should fetch him.
To the friend's surprise, Kabza then hands him car keys and tells him to open one of two cars that are parked in front of him.
Confused, the friend presses the keys.
“Go open your car. This is your car,” Kabza and other friends are heard saying.
Kabza then reassures his friend that the car is indeed his and he is not dreaming.
“I hope you're not playing with me, Kabza,” the surprised friend says, embracing him.
Kopzz Avenue❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Eat With Those You Got Hungry With..Brotherhood 🙏🙏🙏Posted by Kabelo Motha on Wednesday, December 11, 2019
It looks like Kabza wants to make sure his boy drives in style, and social media is giving him a high five!
Kabza De small bought his best friend a Mini 🚘 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CLWAViIzEz— Lucy Makola (@MissLuu_) December 11, 2019
that Kabza da Small video of him buying his friend a car it made me realize to never switch up on your friends because they’re struggling because when they get into the top they gonna eat with you.— 𝐭𝐬o𝐧𝐠𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐢 🕊 (@Troniiq_Sithole) December 12, 2019
May the Lord build my character to be like Kabza. I want to be that friend to my friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S0GQHuEkoV— 🦖Daenerys🦖 (@PhuthiLady) December 12, 2019
I don't wish I had friends like Kabza but I wish I'm a friend like Kabza, true inspiration 🤞— Assistant Boyfriend (@Syabong91798195) December 12, 2019
I didn't know who Kabza was. I just got curious since he's been trending a lot lately. This moment was precious.... Well done to him for buying his friend a car 🎉👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/riCdsGhMsN— Her Royal Highnesss 👑 (@LuthandoRT) December 12, 2019
Kabza de Small is drousy he trends the whole week, he buys his long time friend a mini Cooper 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/86W8YT4hLQ— THE JURIST (@Siya_Gw) December 12, 2019
I promise my friends that I will be like kabza the minute dilo di nna stofong. Nkemeleng pic.twitter.com/G4DIa0Mtvv— Tebogo T (@TherealMadamT) December 12, 2019
I keep rewatching the video of Kabza De Small and his friend. God bless him abundantly 🙏🏾🥺— Tsonga Princess (@Koketso__n) December 12, 2019