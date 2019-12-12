TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Mzansi goes crazy after Kabza de Small buys his friend a Mini Cooper

‘I don't wish I had friends like Kabza, but I wish I'm a friend like Kabza, true inspiration’

12 December 2019
Kabza de Small has been hailed for being a good friend.
Image: Kabelo Motha/ Facebook

Social media users are wondering what they have to do to get a friend like Kabza de Small, after the star bought his friend a Mini Cooper.

Not only is Kabza good on the decks, but he's also a good friend.

This week, he shared a video of the surprise on Facebook and it's left many people in their feels.

In it, Kabza is seen saying goodbye to his friend and asking him when he should fetch him.

To the friend's surprise, Kabza then hands him car keys and tells him to open one of two cars that are parked in front of him.

Confused, the friend presses the keys.

“Go open your car. This is your car,” Kabza and other friends are heard saying.

Kabza then reassures his friend that the car is indeed his and he is not dreaming.

“I hope you're not playing with me, Kabza,” the surprised friend says, embracing him.

Kopzz Avenue❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Eat With Those You Got Hungry With..Brotherhood 🙏🙏🙏

Posted by Kabelo Motha on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

It looks like Kabza wants to make sure his boy drives in style, and social media is giving him a high five!

