Dineo Ranaka in spicy twar over former Eskom boss Matshela Koko

Dineo Ranaka has come guns blazing to defend Eskom's former boss, Matshela Koko, against trolls who don't believe he did a good job as acting CEO.

The radio personality came under fire after she said during her Metro FM show that Koko was the right man for the job.

A listener took her frustrations beyond the airwaves and called Dineo out on Twitter, saying she agreed with a previous caller who said the right people needed to be appointed to positions.

“Dineo, I agree with your previous caller, we need to get the right people on the job. And can we please not praise Matshela Koko, he contributed to the collapse of Eskom. He gave contracts to his stepdaughter, and then said he knew nothing about it. He is not a hero!” the tweep wrote.

Feeling she was misunderstood, Dineo replied: “I’m completely aware of his flaws where that matter is concerned. Trust that contract was a billion too much! Reprimand him and put him on a tight leash. Micromanage him that the job is done. Regardless of his flaws, he is fit for the job. Fight not the man. Fight the game.”