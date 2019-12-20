TshisaLIVE

'Imagine a dustbin falling down stairs': Thula Sindi trashes gqom

20 December 2019 - 09:57 By Kyle Zeeman
Thula Sindi is no fan of gqom.
Image: Via Thula Sindi's Instagram

SA designer Thula Sindi is known for having a keen eye for fashion, but does his expertise also extend to the music world?

Sindi had fans feeling all kinds of ways on Thursday when he took to Twitter to drag gqom, telling tweeps he was glad that 'yanos had come to rescue the country from the genre.

He re-posted a meme that was initially shared by actor Aubrey Poo, thanking amapiano for stopping the “noise” of gqom. Sindi added that the nation's "nerves and mental state" could only deal with gqom music for a limited period of time.  

As the conversation around his comments grew, Sindi compared gqom to “a dustbin falling down a flight of stairs”.

This was too much for some people, who flooded social media with their own take on the debate.

