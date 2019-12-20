'Imagine a dustbin falling down stairs': Thula Sindi trashes gqom
SA designer Thula Sindi is known for having a keen eye for fashion, but does his expertise also extend to the music world?
Sindi had fans feeling all kinds of ways on Thursday when he took to Twitter to drag gqom, telling tweeps he was glad that 'yanos had come to rescue the country from the genre.
He re-posted a meme that was initially shared by actor Aubrey Poo, thanking amapiano for stopping the “noise” of gqom. Sindi added that the nation's "nerves and mental state" could only deal with gqom music for a limited period of time.
If we are being completely honest our nerves & mental state as a country could only take Gqom for a couple of years. 😣🙆🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/MMlXVHprN3— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) December 19, 2019
As the conversation around his comments grew, Sindi compared gqom to “a dustbin falling down a flight of stairs”.
Imagine a dustbin falling down a flight of stairs https://t.co/uhXeeBWLMG— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) December 19, 2019
This was too much for some people, who flooded social media with their own take on the debate.