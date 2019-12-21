Durban instalment of Rick Ross Block Party cancelled

Just hours before it was set to take place, the Durban leg of American rapper Rick Ross' Block Party has been cancelled, however the East London and Mahikeng parties will apparently go on as planned.

According to a statement provided to TshisaLIVE, the show in Durban was pulled due to “a lack of funds” to pay other events organisers and service providers in the city.

The show was set to take place at King's Park Outer Fields on Saturday (December 21).

The East London leg is set to take place at the Buffalo Park Stadium on Sunday, December 22, and the Mahikeng one to take place at Mmabatho Stadium on Tuesday, December 24, as scheduled.

“In light of the funding issues met by us as organisers, NuWave Entertainment, we have reluctantly decided to cancel the Durban Rick Ross Block Party. This decision was made following full consultation with all the relevant partners who are aware that the event is not going ahead at this time.

“We sincerely regret the disappointment and disruption caused to individuals who were looking forward to seeing US rapper Rick Ross and local musicians today,” said a representative of NuWave Entertainment.

The statement confirmed that fans who had already purchased tickets would receive a 100% refund and logistics around this will be announced next Monday.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017 the events were headlined by Black Coffee. The event will feature more than 20 local artists across house, gqom, amapiano and hip-hop genres.

Just days ago, the American rapper reassured his SA fans that he was indeed still coming to Mzansi after confusion erupted around his Block Party that's taking place over this weekend.

Speculations around Rick's participation in the event arose last month after Black Coffee took to Twitter and claimed that organisers had used his branding for the event.