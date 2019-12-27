Year in Review: Twitter feuds that left us shook

As spicy as the socials can be sometimes, this year Twitter served us with more feuds than tweeps could take.

As much as Mzansi wished for peace and harmony, their faves ended up getting into it, leaving many surprised as they didn't even see the twars coming.

PEARL THUSI AND BONNIE MBULI

First up in the ring was actress Pearl Thusi and TV personality Bonnie Mbuli who got into a heated war of words over colourism.

Pearl and Bonnie found themselves on the Twitter trends list after trading blows with each other.

Pearl was the talk of Mzansi earlier in June when she clapped back at a hater, who called her talentless and suggested that she only gets top gigs because she is light-skinned.

Pearl's lengthy rant about being discriminated against because of her complexion sparked a massive debate online.

While several celebs weighed in on the matter, Bonnie soon found herself in the spotlight for her remarks.

Along with a meme Bonnie posted a message, saying she "almost" sympathised with light-skinned girls going through the most. She then shared another meme with a more direct message about light-skinned actresses, which many saw as a reference to Pearl's claim that she had lost out on roles to darker-skinned women.

"So when a light-skinned actress complains about the one or two roles they didn’t get because they weren’t dark enough, I’m like but the part your crying about was being the slave who gets raped and beat up in the thing, people who look like you have never had to be in that position to begin with," Bonnie wrote.

Pearl replied to Bonnie's tweets by asking about her international career and telling Bonnie to stop spreading "negativity".

"You have absolutely no clue which other parts I didn't get, but because it makes you feel better to believe my acting career is working out only because I'm light-skinned. And for someone who survived depression and wrote a book about it you sure love spreading negativity."

PHAT JOE AND ANELE

In August, Phat Joe threw shade Anele's way after she was announced as part of the judging panel for Miss SA 2019.

Phat Joe came under fire after he questioned Anele's inclusion on the panel and alluded to her being on it to "make up the numbers".

This didn’t sit well with Anele who didn't hold back, calling the controversial radio host "washed out".

In a now deleted tweet, Anele said, "I am not even done. I have all day and all the data. He must not try me. Mister make TV productions wait for three hours whilst he walks off set. Where is his dating show? Why is he not on it? Angazondi nyela mna. Going at gays because they are strong enough to live their truth."

AKA AND BURNA BOY

AKA and Burna Boy's feud left many shooketh as they didn't see the feud coming.

The pair who were once friends and even have a hit song together are now rivals, well that's if their twar in September is anything to go by.

Supa Mega and Burna got into a heated exchange of words over reports of xenophobic attacks in SA and foreigners fearing for their lives.

In a series of tweets, Burna Boy urged black foreigners living in SA to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attackers. In a now deleted tweet, he also told AKA to beef up his security, before giving him the middle finger.

He then promised to never set foot in SA again until the government “wakes the f**k up and really performs a miracle”. However, a month later, he was announced as part of the Africans Unite line-up to “unify all Africans and speak out against femicide”.

After a public outcry and demands the Burna be taken off the headline list, the event organisers then canceled the concert in November.

The F.R.E.E hitmaker said SA took Burna Boy in “before he reached these levels” and challenged the Naija star to prove he is an “African giant” by apologising.

“Ek se ... Burna Boy. All we want is an apology. We know SA is not perfect, but we took you in as our own before you reached these levels. You say you are an AFRICAN GIANT, prove it,” he wrote.

AKA said he was willing to swallow his pride and asked if Burna Boy was willing to do the same.

However, Burna didn't reply but it was later announced that he was nominated for a Grammy.