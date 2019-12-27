From Trevor Noah to Sho Madjozi: Six times South Africans shone on global stages this year

Bonang Matheba, Sho Madjozi, Trevor Noah, Zozibini Tunzi and the Springboks put SA on the map when they cemented themselves as award-winning local and global individuals.

Here are six times these South Africans made us proud:

Bonang Matheba

Media personality Bonang Matheba started 2019 on a high note when she bagged an international award in the Inspiration and Influence category at the Global Social Awards in Prague, Czech Republic. Matheba was one of 40 global stars who were up for awards.