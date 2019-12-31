Here's a look at Nasty C’s massive year
The coolest kid in Africa... Nasty C proved that he totally owned this year for sure!
While he had a great 2018 with his album Strings and Bling and making several money moves, Nasty C continued to dominate this year with album sales and endorsements.
It can safely be said that Nasty C is fast becoming one of Mzansi's biggest stars and this year proved that he was making his mark around the world.
Nasty C kick started the year with a video which he shot in Portugal, followed by an Australian tour. Yes, the boy is super international!
While in Portugal, Nasty C got a call to check his inbox. In it, was a verse form US rapper TI who couldn't stop raving about how good he was.
@Nasty_CSA 💯 IvySon Tour is heading to Australia in few days!— Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotions) January 21, 2019
The following Cities :
Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne & Sydney
Buckle up💯 pic.twitter.com/d6dffpdqb2
In Feb, Nasty C teamed up with AXE on a campaign that aims to give young men the confidence they needed, to slay in their personal and professional life. The announcement was made after the brand had a successful run with DJ Black Coffee last year.
Then in April, he filled venues in Japan and added hundreds of new fans to his army.
Im in Japan thinkin I’m about to take over this whole shit 🤦🏽♂️ they don’t even know it— ZULU MAN WITH SOME POWER (@Nasty_CSA) April 10, 2019
His album Strings and Bling went double platinum in July.
The rapper's Ivyson tour was also one of the biggest and most successful South African hip-hop tours that has ever seen.
While he was not just content with making a name for himself, Nasty C went on to become a record label boss to give young artists a hand up.
His label, Tall Racks Records collaborated with Red Bull Music to launch Lift As You Rise; a music project that is aimed at put up-and-coming artists from across South Africa in the spotlight.
In October he also scored an EMA nomination and a BET hip-hop award.