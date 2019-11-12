IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella fans gatvol of ‘disrespectful’ Sbongile
Fans of Moja Love's Rea Tsotella are ready to cancel Sbongile after she went to war with her mother.
Sbongile told host Bishop Makamu that her mother wanted to kick her out of the house and told her to go stay with her boyfriend since she is always there.
"Our mothers tell us we should go stay with our boyfriends," she said.
Her mother also rubbished Sbongile's claim that she was a traditional healer, telling her to prove it.
"She says I am a fake sangoma and she wants to see who I will heal while she is still alive."
Sbongile hit back and claimed the house doesn't belong to her mom because their parents didn't get married.
Fans were shocked by the drama, but were even more frustrated with Sbongile for shouting at her mom.
They said whatever the mother had done, the pair should resolve their issues peacefully.
Fans flooded social media with memes and messages about the episode.
In this case I support umama whose with me? #ReaTsotellaMonday— ZULU MAN WITH PhD.🇿🇦 (@master_nzama) November 11, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday there will never be peace in this family Never this is round 2 but still they're fighting #ReaTsotella pic.twitter.com/ueFBBSSwly— NAZEEM GROOTBOOM (@NAZEEM_007) November 11, 2019
The way she talks to her mother i don't know..when two people shout at each other you don't know who's ryt and who's wrong.. If your mother die of heart attack because of your nothing will go well in your lyf. #ReaTsotellaMonday— NancyMalatjie (@Hetisan72169513) November 11, 2019
This matter needed MamAngie.. Both the kids and the mother are just out of order.. How do you tell your mother to be the one to leave the house because she was never married to your father? Who are you? Hhaybo! #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/jL8KOAXEcX— Prudy (@PrudyD1) November 11, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday this young lady must also speak to her mom with respect, raising a voice 4 your mother is not on and wont solve anything. Im not saying the mom is right though, all am saying ke gore sometimes if we address issues without fights the outcome tend to be different— Citizen Tebogo Komane (@bophelo12345) November 11, 2019
I love the way all stakeholders are brought it to try and resolve... Bishop uyiskhokho shem!!! Suka emabhozeni #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/q7aQ2P7XWL— Sir-nxiee (@Sir_nxie) November 11, 2019
Sbongile keep saying "kuse khaya" if she can address her mother, like she addresses the policeman, 30% of the problems would be solved.#ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/IGWTg5yZlb— Asiphe (@Asiphe24301160) November 11, 2019
#ReaTsotellaMonday— EmbraceYourFlaws (@lesedi_selota) November 11, 2019
Your MOM is still your MOM, no matter what she does!!!!!
IN MY OPINION SHE'S KINDA DISRESPECTFUL.Why does she get a place to stay? She needs to understand that the older our parents get the more tiring they became. The best thing is to MOVE OUT!! pic.twitter.com/Qs2NVML4Zj
Lo mama is dangerous... Bishop's too close #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/5a4Kipm56j— Sir-nxiee (@Sir_nxie) November 11, 2019
Some families are going through the most #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/6tdCUOJY0Y— Noxolo Adonis (@NoxoloAdonis) November 11, 2019