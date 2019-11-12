TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Rea Tsotella fans gatvol of ‘disrespectful’ Sbongile

12 November 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bishop Makamu of Endless Hope Bible Church is one of the hosts of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Fans of Moja Love's Rea Tsotella are ready to cancel Sbongile after she went to war with her mother.

Sbongile told host Bishop Makamu that her mother wanted to kick her out of the house and told her to go stay with her boyfriend since she is always there.

"Our mothers tell us we should go stay with our boyfriends," she said.

Her mother also rubbished Sbongile's claim that she was a traditional healer, telling her to prove it.

"She says I am a fake sangoma and she wants to see who I will heal while she is still alive."

Sbongile hit back and claimed the house doesn't belong to her mom because their parents didn't get married.

Fans were shocked by the drama, but were even more frustrated with Sbongile for  shouting at her mom.

They said whatever the mother had done, the pair should resolve their issues peacefully.

Fans flooded social media with memes and messages about the episode.

