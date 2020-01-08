Cassper calls for peace in 2020: 'We need more teamwork and less egos'
Though he has had his fair share of beefs in the past, Cassper Nyovest's wish for 2020 is unity and teamwork in the music industry.
If rappers join forces, Cassper believes it will get “fans excited again” and listening to hip-hop, which is said to have taken a heavy blow with the rise of amapiano last year.
Having collaborated on hit song Phoyisa with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Qwestakufet, Cassper's prayer for this year is for music to connect with people.
“I pray and wish every collabo we do this year connects with the people. We need more teamwork and less egos. Get the fans excited again.”
Last week, Cassper had to defend his verse on the popular track, which expressed the need for SA men to know that gender-based violence is wrong.
To highlight the message, Cassper's verse speaks out against rape and abuse.
Even though he meant well, Cass's verse [which was added at the last minute] was criticised for being vulgar, with some fans saying they could not play it in the presence of family members and children.
After making it to the trends list, the Move For Me hitmaker acknowledged that the song was vulgar and needed a clean edit. However, he explained that it was not meant to be played in front of family.
“I get that my part is vulgar, even though the content is about being against rape, but were you planning to play the song with your family with the song going vula ftsek heyi?” he asked a fan on Twitter.