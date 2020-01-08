Cassper calls for peace in 2020: 'We need more teamwork and less egos'

Though he has had his fair share of beefs in the past, Cassper Nyovest's wish for 2020 is unity and teamwork in the music industry.

If rappers join forces, Cassper believes it will get “fans excited again” and listening to hip-hop, which is said to have taken a heavy blow with the rise of amapiano last year.

Having collaborated on hit song Phoyisa with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Qwestakufet, Cassper's prayer for this year is for music to connect with people.

“I pray and wish every collabo we do this year connects with the people. We need more teamwork and less egos. Get the fans excited again.”