Chad da Don is not phased by the hate after Kelly K break-up

Even though rapper Chad da Don and his former girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, haven't spilt the tea on their break-up, Chad has said he won't lose sleep over people's opinions of it.

Chad and Kelly were once crazy in love, in what looked like a fairytale story. The couple were reportedly engaged and even got matching tattoos on their ring fingers.

However, Chad and Kelly left fans shook when they deleted pictures of each other from their social media accounts, with neither of them confirming their break-up.

Though Chad has moved on and seems smitten by his new girlfriend, a fan reached out on Instagram, telling him what mattered was that he was happy.

“I've been seeing everybody giving stick about your last relationship boy, and I'm happy you are happy and that's what counts the most!”

Appreciative of the love and support, Chad thanked the fan and said lions didn't lose sleep over the opinions of sheep.