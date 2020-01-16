TshisaLIVE

'Bitter and sad' - Khune’s bae Sphelele hits back at those trying to tear them apart

“They're bitter and sad with their lives”

16 January 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sphelele Makhunga wants you to keep your two cents about her relationship with Itumeleng Khune.
Sphelele Makhunga wants you to keep your two cents about her relationship with Itumeleng Khune.
Image: Sphelele's Instagram

Listen up! Sphelele Makhunga is not here for y'all who think her bae Itu Khune is going to dribble her.

The couple's relationship has hogged headlines, with tweeps never shy to share their opinions about the pair.

Some have even suggested that Khune cannot be trusted and sis is about to be dribbled worse than on the football pitch.

Sis has never entertained the haters and shared a snap of the couple together this week.

When one fan said that it was a picture of love that is silencing the critics, Sphelele said those trying to break the couple up are “bitter and sad”.

She said she doesn't lose sleep over other people's opinions and it was funny that people were bashing her relationship but were leading sad lives themselves.

“I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say, Yaz! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no one judges their sad relationships,” she wrote.

Itu has previously slammed criticism of his relationship.

“Can I live my life in peace please,” he wrote on Twitter late last year, before tweeting: “My life, my decisions”.  

MORE

Khune breaks his silence on pregnancy rumours: It's a big step, but I'm ready

Did Itu just confirm he's going to be pops?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Itu Khune’s new bae clears the air on marriage and cheating claims

Sis says she dated Itu in the past.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Lobola and a Makoti! Itu Khune set to marry Sphelele

Social media is also convinced they are about to be parents
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Gifts, loved-up and preggy cravings: Five snaps of Mr and Mrs Khune

Loved-up couple Itu and Sphelele are expecting their first child
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. From 'breaking up' to making up: Five must-read stories on AKA and DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X