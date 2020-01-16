'Bitter and sad' - Khune’s bae Sphelele hits back at those trying to tear them apart
“They're bitter and sad with their lives”
Listen up! Sphelele Makhunga is not here for y'all who think her bae Itu Khune is going to dribble her.
The couple's relationship has hogged headlines, with tweeps never shy to share their opinions about the pair.
Some have even suggested that Khune cannot be trusted and sis is about to be dribbled worse than on the football pitch.
Sis has never entertained the haters and shared a snap of the couple together this week.
When one fan said that it was a picture of love that is silencing the critics, Sphelele said those trying to break the couple up are “bitter and sad”.
She said she doesn't lose sleep over other people's opinions and it was funny that people were bashing her relationship but were leading sad lives themselves.
“I didn’t and still don’t give a damn about what they had to say, Yaz! Busy bashing other people’s relationships kodwa no one judges their sad relationships,” she wrote.
Itu has previously slammed criticism of his relationship.
“Can I live my life in peace please,” he wrote on Twitter late last year, before tweeting: “My life, my decisions”.