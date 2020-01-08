Gifts, loved-up and preggy cravings: Five snaps of Mr and Mrs Khune

Football star Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga are taking loved-up to the next level as they expect their first child.

The couple confirmed their romance last year after posting pictures of each other on social media.

And now Mzansi is here for every step of it, watching in anticipation as Sphelele posts updates about her cravings and her new life as Mrs Khune.

Here's a glimpse of their lives.

Gifts from bae