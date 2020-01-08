TshisaLIVE

Gifts, loved-up and preggy cravings: Five snaps of Mr and Mrs Khune

08 January 2020 - 09:30 By Jessica Levitt
Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga are loved-up.
Image: Itumeleng Khune/ Instagram

Football star Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele Makhunga are taking loved-up to the next level as they expect their first child.

The couple confirmed their romance last year after posting pictures of each other on social media.

And now Mzansi is here for every step of it, watching in anticipation as Sphelele posts updates about her cravings and her new life as Mrs Khune.

Here's a glimpse of their lives.

Gifts from bae

A growing bump

Feeding two

Mom and dad

Crushing on his Mrs

TshisaLIVE
