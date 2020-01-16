LOL! DJ Maphorisa blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch 'underperforming'

It looks as if footballer Thembinkosi Lorch has “lost his skills” on the pitch and social media is blaming it all on music producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

Just last month people were singing and dancing in his name, but judging from his performance on the field, he continues to disappoint soccer fans, especially Pirates supporters.

As Pirates fans chanted for their team during their side's match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night, they were disappointed to see Lorch “under-deliver”.

Frustrated by his poor performance, fans took to social media and called out Maphorisa for giving him “bad luck” and jinxing him.

Some went as far as saying Lorch needed to join the Scorpion Kings in studio, as he was failing on the field.