LOL! DJ Maphorisa blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch 'underperforming'
‘Lorch hasn't been the same footballer since Maphorisa released that song’
It looks as if footballer Thembinkosi Lorch has “lost his skills” on the pitch and social media is blaming it all on music producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.
Just last month people were singing and dancing in his name, but judging from his performance on the field, he continues to disappoint soccer fans, especially Pirates supporters.
As Pirates fans chanted for their team during their side's match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night, they were disappointed to see Lorch “under-deliver”.
Frustrated by his poor performance, fans took to social media and called out Maphorisa for giving him “bad luck” and jinxing him.
Some went as far as saying Lorch needed to join the Scorpion Kings in studio, as he was failing on the field.
Lorch must just go and score goals at Kabza and Maphorisa’s studio coz ko stadium wa pallwa pic.twitter.com/0TRITqiiHK— Ntwana DK🇿🇦 (@KaY_GiZzL) January 15, 2020
That undeserved award really did Lorch bad. And as if that wasn't enough, enters DJ Maphorisa— Pastor Daniel (@Revrend_TD) January 15, 2020
Entlek why didn't Maphorisa and Kabza do a song about Mhango instead of Lorch pic.twitter.com/RTqsGytrlw— F I N I S H E R ❗️ (@TumiMasoko_Dj) January 15, 2020
Every time Lorch touches the ball ⚽️ Dj Maphorisa what did you do to this child pic.twitter.com/fiJJ2NnGZo— The_Connector (@Neo_Ntene) January 15, 2020
Maphorisa and Kabza should be arrested for ruining a national treasure mxm #Lorch— Lwando Sirenya III (@lonkzzz) January 15, 2020
Call it commentator curse or whatever but, ever since that Dj Maphorisa and Kabza De Small LORCH hasn’t been his true-self.— YourPastorFavDJ (@touchda8thwnda) January 15, 2020
I blame Maphorisa and Kabza. #Lorch is not playing good football anymore. He can't even pass properly.— 🇿🇦National Hero🇿🇦 (@MotloungTerence) January 15, 2020
Speaking to fans on Twitter about the smash song last month, Maphorisa said: “I think my verse on Lorch it’s da best verse in all time. Go argue with your Madlozi.”
I think my verse on Lorch it’s da best verse in all time 😂😂😂— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) December 5, 2019
Go argue with ur Madlozi
While people continue to poke fun at him for his work, Maphorisa has reminded them that he's BEEN a big deal.
In an interview with Zkhiphani, he said he didn't understand why people underestimated him and that they needed a wake-up call.
“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now so I have to always remind people that 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly.'”