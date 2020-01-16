TshisaLIVE

LOL! DJ Maphorisa blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch 'underperforming'

‘Lorch hasn't been the same footballer since Maphorisa released that song’

16 January 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Music producer DJ Maphorisa has been blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch's bad luck on the pitch.
Music producer DJ Maphorisa has been blamed for Thembinkosi Lorch's bad luck on the pitch.
Image: Instagram/DJ Maphorisa

It looks as if footballer Thembinkosi Lorch has “lost his skills” on the pitch and social media is blaming it all on music producers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza de Small.

Just last month people were singing and dancing in his name, but judging from his performance on the field, he continues to disappoint soccer fans, especially Pirates supporters.

As Pirates fans chanted for their team during their side's match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night, they were disappointed to see Lorch “under-deliver”.

Frustrated by his poor performance, fans took to social media and called out Maphorisa for giving him “bad luck” and jinxing him.

Some went as far as saying Lorch needed to join the Scorpion Kings in studio, as he was failing on the field.

Speaking to fans on Twitter about the smash song last month, Maphorisa said: “I think my verse on Lorch it’s da best verse in all time. Go argue with your Madlozi.”

While people continue to poke fun at him for his work, Maphorisa has reminded them that he's BEEN a big deal.

In an interview with Zkhiphani, he said he didn't understand why people underestimated him and that they needed a wake-up call.

“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now so I have to always remind people that 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly.'”

MORE

Put a sack in it: DJ Maphorisa claps back at comments about his ‘dirty’ feet

‘Lol, that's sand, idiot. Zoom in re ko Cape homeboy. Anyway, I am f**ken dark skin’
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Prince Kaybee denies that he's beefing with DJ Maphorisa

"Aybo, I’m not beefing, Maphorisa is a good peer of mine, we even planning a car spinning contest, akere Phori?"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Maphorisa tells Mzansi to put some respect on his name: 'I’m a big deal'

Maphorisa ain't playing here, fam.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle to AKA and Kairo: Love you two TshisaLIVE
  2. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  3. From 'breaking up' to making up: Five must-read stories on AKA and DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle tweets support for AKA’s concert amid break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | DJ Zinhle gushes over Dineo Ranaka's Umlilo performance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results
X