WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away!

While most of us thought amapiano would taste a bit more sour in January, the “owners of 2019 dancefloors” Maphorisa and his squad proved Mzansi wrong with Phoyisa. The song has been the gift that keeps on giving.

The song ignited the #PhoyisaChallenge and while we've seen hilarious and entertaining ones thus far, this particular video left us all floored.

Even rapper Cassper Nyovest couldn't help but repost the video, which shows PE dancer Junior King Ferreira and two of his friends getting down to the jam.

“They killed it!” Cassper captioned his repost.

Check it out for yourself below.