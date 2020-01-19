TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Unathi 'dealing with' young woman who vandalised her car

19 January 2020 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Unathi Nkayi's keyed car was fixed for her.
Unathi Nkayi's keyed car was fixed for her.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Not only did a “good Samaritan” help fix Unathi Nkayi's keyed car, the presenter has also revealed she knows the identity of the young woman responsible for damaging her car and is dealing with her through legal channels.

Unathi came out of the gym in November last year to find that her car had been keyed.

She showed the extent of the damage through a video posted on social media at the time. In the video Unathi could be heard saying the person responsible needed to work on themselves instead of projecting hatred on to her. 

Taking to Instagram this week, with her “brand-new looking” car, Unathi reminded fans of the incident and also updated them, saying she knows the suspect and is dealing with her legally.

“Do you remember that one Monday morning? We had just won the World Cup on the (past) Saturday and my car was in a devastating state...”

“So that day, was the day a young lady keyed my car and I say young lady because we know who she is. We've got her on camera and we are dealing with her the legal route.”

The Idols SA judge went on to thank the “good Samaritan”, who she calls Themba, for generously helping her.

Watch the rest of the video below:

View this post on Instagram

ACP SERVICES +27110553883 +27631837193

A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) on

MORE

Someone 'keyed' Unathi Nkayi's car and she's not having it

Unathi Nkayi says people need to work on themselves and stop hating
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Unathi gets real about depression: 'When it creeps in, you sabotage yourself a lot more'

'Idols SA' judge Unathi Nkayi is the latest celebrity to speak about her struggles with depression
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Unathi Nkayi releases memoir on her birthday

I Keep Learning is set to take readers through some of the most memorable and career-defining moments of Unathi's life
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Unathi Nkayi touches fans' hearts on 'Behind the Story'

Ag, sies tog! Unathi has been going through the most, hey?
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  3. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | Kairo's first day of school is the cutest thing ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X