OPINION | It seems trivial but Khabonina is on the money with her lawsuit

I'll admit it ... at first glance when I saw a headline screaming “Actor sues hospital for R40m due to missing placenta”, I laughed out loud. “R40-million? Hai wa fosta shem!” I said.

But I couldn't stop thinking about it and, the more I thought about it, the more it didn't seem as outrageous as it first sounded.

I'm telling you the above so that you also see that my first reaction was automatic, almost programmed. I want to put it to you that my first reaction was straight out of fear and even though I didn't realise it then, what my first reaction said was: “There's no way my human (read black, woman) tissue could ever have so much value.” But I was wrong.

I've thought and read up a little bit since then and my final stance is that the issue is not trivial and in fact, Khabonina's lawsuit is a necessary one in 2020.

I'll explain why but before that, let me tell you what happened in case you missed it.

Sometime last week, Sowetan reported that Khabonina is demanding millions of rand from a Johannesburg private hospital after her placenta was disposed of despite her request that it be kept for her.

The actress signed a legally binding document with the hospital when she birthed her daughter (Lwandle) with husband Vuyisile “Master Vusi” Colossa. When she went back to collect her placenta it was nowhere to be found and she was instead bombarded with a lot of red tape.