OPINION | Donate R500k to a charity of his choice? Just give the man that money, Shelly!

It only took a few hours for things to move from inspirational to cringe-worthy. Not only did people show up wanting to dictate how Mbele spends his money, others realised that the media attention surrounding him could be profitable for them and ran with it.

This wouldn’t be bad, except that, so far, there has been no evidence of any desire to empower the man. And that is the saddest part.

After the media hype dies down, Mbele will return to his daily struggles. He will most likely see no actual change in his life. Not a few renovations to his home or a little car to take him from A to B. His salary will probably remain the same, even though it is probably way too little for a man to survive on.

Of course, he will have a couple of thousand for his children’s education, but he’ll still tend to cars he’ll never afford and will not have any prospect of substantially changing his life.

Then they want him to donate R500,000 to the charity of his choice … Really?

First, for all the great publicity the company has received, that amount of money should be doubled. Second, why is it that no one in the company saw it fit to gift Mbele with shares in the organisation or use this opportunity to empower him, like offer him courses or training to help him move up in the company?

This opportunity could have been used to change this man’s life, create a prospect of generational wealth for him. And if this is too much to ask, the least it could have done is match the money raised through the crowd-funding initiative and given it to him