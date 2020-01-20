Rami Chuene lists 30 scenarios actors are faced with that will give you chills!
Acting is a cold industry mntase ...
Rami Chuene would not give reasons for her alleged axing from The Queen, but she gave fans a number of scenarios actors are faced with ... 30 to be exact.
Sunday World reported that Rami's much-loved character, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after she publicly supported Vatiswa Ndara. This after Vatiswa penned a scathing open letter about exploitation in the industry and highlighted some of her experiences with Ferguson Films.
Since news of Rami's axing emerged, the actress has been flooded with DMs from fans about the reasons behind the move.
On social media she confirmed that her time on the show was coming to an end, but wouldn't disclose details.
“T-Gom’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details, as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have.”
Here are some of the scenarios Rami highlighted:
Remember how we all marveled at Katy Perry’s strength to perform moments after her then hubby asked for divorce. Well, let’s go through some of the things entertainers do to make sure that #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
You can’t just ask for a day off. Do you know how much money you actually cost production when you’re fatigued and can’t shoot? How dare you! #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Your voice died? Oh no! Let’s get you onto a drip and a few injections to numb your vocal chords will help with your voice #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Everyone gets depressed, you’re not the first and you won’t be the last #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
Public holidays don’t apply to us. You know the kind of field you chose. Sorry you have to miss your child’s concert. Surely he understands that daddy is a star, right? #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
How do you ask for a week off? Yes, you asked three months in advance but the storyline is yours. If you insist, we’ll have to cut your salary and write you out for 3months. Your choice... #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
The show is nothing without you!— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
You are nothing without the show!!!!! #SHOWMUSTGOON
We can’t work with her, she’s always high.— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019
We can’t work with her if she’s not high. #SHOWMUSTGOON
We wanted to hire you but your talk of rights and royalties make us uneasy. We have a good show going and our cast & crew never complain and yet, here you are... #SHOWMUSTGOON— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) September 20, 2019