TshisaLIVE

Rami Chuene lists 30 scenarios actors are faced with that will give you chills!

Acting is a cold industry mntase ...

20 January 2020 - 19:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rami Chuene reminded her fans that the show goes on, no matter what.
Rami Chuene reminded her fans that the show goes on, no matter what.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Jackie Clausen

Rami Chuene would not give reasons for her alleged axing from The Queen, but she gave fans a number of scenarios actors are faced with ... 30 to be exact.

Sunday World reported that Rami's much-loved character, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after she publicly supported Vatiswa Ndara. This after Vatiswa penned a scathing open letter about exploitation in the industry and highlighted some of her experiences with Ferguson Films.  

Since news of Rami's axing emerged, the actress has been flooded with DMs from fans about the reasons behind the move.

Rami Chuene confirms 'The Queen' exit amid Ferguson feud claims

‘Thank you for the love, well wishes and blessings! You have been the best part of this ride. Now, let’s finish strong. Ke le rata goed!’
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

On social media she confirmed that her time on the show was coming to an end, but wouldn't disclose details.

“T-Gom’s stint on #TheQueenMzansi has come to an end. Unfortunately, I won’t be getting into details, as advised by my legal team. I still have to finish shooting and I’m hoping to execute as excellently, exceptionally and professionally as I always have.”

Here are some of the scenarios Rami highlighted:

MORE

Rami Chuene laughs off marriage rumours

Rami is not getting hitched ... at least not now
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Vatiswa Ndara confirms Muvhango exit - but denies she was 'difficult'

Actress Vatiswa Ndara has moved to clear the air surrounding her exit from popular SABC2 soapie 'Muvhango'.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Vatiswa Ndara on her meeting with Nathi Mthethwa over alleged 'mistreatment'

Minister Nathi Mthethwa is taking Vatiswa's open letter very seriously.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Vatiswa Ndara vs the Fergusons: Five articles you need to read

Here are five must-read stories on the actress.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. DJ Zinhle responds to break-up rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Motlatsi Mafatshe says actors found out about Isidingo chop on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away! TshisaLIVE
  4. Sasha-Lee Olivier's crowning as the 'new Miss SA' confuses Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  5. Gone stale? Fans want Kamo to come up with new dance moves TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
X