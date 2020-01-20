Rami Chuene lists 30 scenarios actors are faced with that will give you chills!

Rami Chuene would not give reasons for her alleged axing from The Queen, but she gave fans a number of scenarios actors are faced with ... 30 to be exact.

Sunday World reported that Rami's much-loved character, TGOM, had allegedly been canned after she publicly supported Vatiswa Ndara. This after Vatiswa penned a scathing open letter about exploitation in the industry and highlighted some of her experiences with Ferguson Films.

Since news of Rami's axing emerged, the actress has been flooded with DMs from fans about the reasons behind the move.