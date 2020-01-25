Chad da Don claps back at claims he's a player

Chad da Don has hit back at suggestions he moved on from ex Kelly Khumalo "too fast and is a player".

The rapper, who was in an on-off relationship with Kelly until late last year, recently posted a snap on Instagram with his new bae and looking all loved up.

While many were here for the couple, one tweet claimed Chad had the "superpower of moving on so fast" and suggested the star was a player.

Chad was not here for the criticism and told the hater where to get off.

"Fuck you, b*tch. What do you know about me?"

While the user apologised for "disrespecting" the star, Chad took it with a pinch of salt.

"If you a were a fan you would have my back. Didn’t sound like you did G. Especially labeling me as a player. Meantime you have no idea what happened in my life or past, you just assume. Don’t do that. Apology accepted though."