TshisaLIVE

Chad da Don claps back at claims he's a player

25 January 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Chad hit back at a follower who commented that he had moved on quickly after his break-up with Kelly Khumalo.
Chad hit back at a follower who commented that he had moved on quickly after his break-up with Kelly Khumalo.
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Chad da Don has hit back at suggestions he moved on from ex Kelly Khumalo "too fast and is a player".

The rapper, who was in an on-off relationship with Kelly until late last year, recently posted a snap on Instagram with his new bae and looking all loved up.

While many were here for the couple, one tweet claimed Chad had the "superpower of moving on so fast" and suggested the star was a player.

Chad was not here for the criticism and told the hater where to get off.

"Fuck you, b*tch. What do you know about me?" 

While the user apologised for "disrespecting" the star, Chad took it with a pinch of salt.

"If you a were a fan you would have my back. Didn’t sound like you did G. Especially labeling me as a player. Meantime you have no idea what happened in my life or past, you just assume. Don’t do that. Apology accepted though."

Chad da Don hit back at a follower.
Chad da Don hit back at a follower.
Image: Chad's Instagram

Chad's new bae, Carla, also weighed in, telling haters to "move on, drink water and mind your own business".

Chad and Kelly were reportedly engaged, and even got matching tattoos on their ring fingers before rumours of a break-up hit social media last year.

The pair deleted pictures of each other from their social media accounts, with neither of them officially confirming their break-up.

Chad was criticised for showing off his new romance, but told a follower earlier this month that he was not losing sleep over people's opinions about his love life.

"Lions don't lose sleep over the opinions of sheep," he wrote.

Chad da Don is not phased by the hate after Kelly K break-up

'Lions don’t lose sleep over the opinions of sheep'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don's rollercoaster romance

From "marriage" to divorce.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Chad da Don continues to flaunt his new romance

It looks like Chad and Kelly have gone their separate ways judging by the rapper's posts with his new girlfriend.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Fans unimpressed with Chad da Don after steamy snap with new bae goes viral

'Ha a man, Is this not Kelly's husband? Didn't they get married?'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. AKA confirms split from DJ Zinhle TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai to MaMkhize: Poverty in mind and spirit makes you show off money TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Vulgar & cringeworthy scenes': Mzansi not impressed by #BabesMampintsha teaser TshisaLIVE
  4. Three things fans learnt about Masechaba after her Metro FM interview finally ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene shares light moments on her last days on set: Khabaribebaba ... ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X