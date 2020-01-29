TshisaLIVE

Seven things Mzansi wants Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to fix

29 January 2020 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is going to solve all our problems.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

Cancel the government, Mzansi has turned to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to solve the country's problems.

Zozi is preparing for her homecoming tour next weekend. She announced on Tuesday that she will be on our shores from February 8 to 15.

Sis is more than ready to head home, telling her followers this week that she misses Mzansi so much.

And it seems the masses can't wait to have her back, giving her a list of things to bring home from America.

Soon the list turned to problems she can help solve. You know, because she is Miss Universe and all that!

Here are seven of our favs:

PLEASE SORT OUT THE MOZZIES

AND SOME PEOPLE

PAPER STRAWS

THE DRAMA!

THE MEDICINE

THE COUNTRY'S PLAYLIST

JUST COME HOME, WE NEED YOU!

