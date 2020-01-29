Seven things Mzansi wants Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to fix
Cancel the government, Mzansi has turned to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to solve the country's problems.
Zozi is preparing for her homecoming tour next weekend. She announced on Tuesday that she will be on our shores from February 8 to 15.
Sis is more than ready to head home, telling her followers this week that she misses Mzansi so much.
And it seems the masses can't wait to have her back, giving her a list of things to bring home from America.
Soon the list turned to problems she can help solve. You know, because she is Miss Universe and all that!
Here are seven of our favs:
PLEASE SORT OUT THE MOZZIES
Miss Universe please do something about mosquitoes and flies... They need a planet of their own to live in.. Ziyadina lezinto😏🚮. @zozitunzi pic.twitter.com/M4TeJMpRJr— Malum' Clean-Stuff 🤝🏾💯. (@PhiweKay87) January 28, 2020
AND SOME PEOPLE
Can Miss Universe please banish Helen Zille and Ntsiki Mazwai from earth.. A ba batlele space ko Mars or Jupita. pic.twitter.com/V3D5jkHGo5— iVenda Oscar Hamese (@0scarPesto) January 28, 2020
PAPER STRAWS
Paper straws? @zozitunzi as Miss Universe from SA. Please fix it.— Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) December 18, 2019
We can’t suffer like this
THE DRAMA!
Ndithi wena cement 😂— Ms Pona 🌱 (@XoliPona) January 14, 2020
Zozi must come fix this mess. pic.twitter.com/NBYuJKmO3j
THE MEDICINE
Miss universe do Americans also use their stomachs with this? #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/aaxYOsx1Nb— Tshepo Moloi (@TshepoMoloi86) January 28, 2020
THE COUNTRY'S PLAYLIST
Zozi, Maphorisa said he's giving us a song and it still hasn't dropped. Please fix it 😭 pic.twitter.com/sY4mdx4FxY— lydia (@LydiaMarumo_) December 30, 2019
JUST COME HOME, WE NEED YOU!
You are miss Universe. You can simply ask them to bring you South Africa to you kodwa Ntsiki is not coming us. https://t.co/k5kT1OsRq5— Harvey Specter👨💼 (@Koketso_Marokhu) January 28, 2020