TshisaLIVE

Motsoaledi Setumo on cheaters: I strongly believe in revenge

“I’m loyal AF! Mara cheat on me once and best believe I’m gonna finish you”

30 January 2020 - 14:47 By Masego Seemela
Motsoaledi Setumo strongly believes in revenge.
Motsoaledi Setumo strongly believes in revenge.
Image: Instagram/Motsoaledi Setumo

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo vowed to “finish” any man who decides to cheat on her.

Motsoaledi weighed in on a conversation about cheating that erupted on Twitter this week, after a wave of women spoke out about whether they'd cheat on their partner as an act of revenge in response to infidelity.

Stern on her views of what she'd do, Mo shared a thread saying she'd “finish” a man who dared to cheat on her.  

“I’m loyal AF! Mara cheat on me once and best believe I’m gonna finish you. I need to finish you so badly that you’ll have to tell your grandkids about a woman named Motsoaledi.”

Serious about what she'd do, Mo added that she believed in serving back the same treatment someone gave her.

“I strongly believe in revenge.”

Mo said she doesn't have sympathy for cheaters, even if they come crying.

“Nna gape tears don’t move me. If you did me wrong and you decide to apologise don’t think that crying will help you.”

MORE

Here are the celebs who dominated 2019

These celebs are doing a lot for Mzansi.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Mo Setumo serving looks on vacay in Bali

'Serving face, body, friendship and love!'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

'The Queen’s' Mmabatho had one job and now EVERYONE is angry!

She took burning the books a little too seriously
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. Inside Robert Marawa & Ntsiki Mazwai’s spicy exchange over Kobe Bryant TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA has the streets guessing with a snap of a 'mystery woman' TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Three amazing scenes from 'The River', unlocked by Mbali's death TshisaLIVE
  4. Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah and Burna Boy lose out at emotional Grammy Awards TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus
X