Motsoaledi Setumo on cheaters: I strongly believe in revenge

Actress Motsoaledi Setumo vowed to “finish” any man who decides to cheat on her.

Motsoaledi weighed in on a conversation about cheating that erupted on Twitter this week, after a wave of women spoke out about whether they'd cheat on their partner as an act of revenge in response to infidelity.

Stern on her views of what she'd do, Mo shared a thread saying she'd “finish” a man who dared to cheat on her.

“I’m loyal AF! Mara cheat on me once and best believe I’m gonna finish you. I need to finish you so badly that you’ll have to tell your grandkids about a woman named Motsoaledi.”

Serious about what she'd do, Mo added that she believed in serving back the same treatment someone gave her.

“I strongly believe in revenge.”