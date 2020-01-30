Prices, lawsuits: facts about the 'red bottoms' required for Somhale's white wedding

SA's a country with casual vibes, so it's not unheard of to see grooms wearing sneakers or even flip flops on their Big Day. But for their white wedding, Somizi Mhlongo and his husband, Mohale Motaung, had something more upmarket in mind: they'll apparently be wearing shoes by French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, and have kindly requested that their guests do too.

Louboutins are instantly recognisable thanks to their signature scarlet lacquered soles — which appear on everything from the brand's stilettos to their sneakers — and have earned them the nickname “red bottoms”.

Somizi shared what appears to be a snap of his wedding invite on Twitter; it explains that the couple would like everyone to wear “red bottoms” so that they can get a “stunning” group photo.