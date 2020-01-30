WATCH | 'Stupid criminals told my friends I was arrested': Papa Penny warns about con men

Musician and TV reality star Papa Penny Penny was left fuming this week when con men managed to “rob” the star's friends by pretending to be him.

In a now-deleted video on his Instagram, Papa Penny warned about “stupid criminals” who had robbed him and those close to him.

“They hacked my phone. They have robbed a lot of my friends. They WhatsApped my friends and told them that I am arrested ... now some of my friends, some of my family, have been robbed.”