WATCH | DJ Tira is in studio with the Qwabe twins, working on more hits
DJ Tira and former Idols SA twins Viggy and Virginia Qwabe are starting off 2020 with a bang, the only way they know how.
Since making their dramatic exit from the TV music competition, the twins are focused on making their dream come true with help from Mr Makoya Bearings himself.
The three are already heating things up in the studio and, judging from the video Tira shared on Instagram, they are on to something.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE in October, Tira said that he was looking forward to working with the twins and helping to kick-start their careers.
“We just want to make music. We are busy talking about how we [are] going to do the tracks. And once they can come to the studio, hopefully in the next two to three weeks, we might have some new music.”
The twins blazed the dance floors in the first week of December when they released their first single, Hamba in collaboration with Tira.
During an interview on Afternoon Express, Viggy and Virginia said they were living their dream and gushed over how “amazing” DJ Tira was.