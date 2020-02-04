OPINION | Mourning Kobe Bryant's death doesn’t make us less African

The death of Lakers star Kobe Bryant sent shock waves across the world and had local social media in a frenzy, but it also started a massive debate over who can mourn his death and who can't.

The conversation started pretty much from the moment the first tributes from South African fans began to flood timelines on 26 January.

“Do you even know who Kobe is?”

“Do you even watch basketball?”

Suddenly it became a competition of who was the bigger fan, and thus more deserving of paying tribute.

According to some on social media, being South African meant you couldn't have a hero who is not from Mzansi, as if it was some sort of betrayal to be inspired by someone who wasn't from our country.

It was disheartening to see people relegate Kobe's character to just an American basketball player, without looking at his outreach around the world and his role as a dad to his four daughters.

He was not perfect. Far from it- as his sexual assault case in 2003 showed- but there is no hiding from the fact that he was a role model for many of his fans.

He was #Goals, whether he was sitting with his children courtside or taking a moment to speak to an expecting journalist about the joys of having daughters.