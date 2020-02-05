POLL | Would you fork out R799 for Bonang's new champopo?
Media mogul Bonang Matheba has expanded her bubbly line, MCC House of BNG, introducing a limited edition, Prestige Reserve. It retails for R799 a bottle.
Queen B announced the news on her Instagram. It's look is different from the existing line, which is pink and gold. The reserve is black and detailed with a gold honeycomb design.
Her team told TshisaLIVE the look was inspired by luxury and sophistication.
“We took the honeycomb symbol and expressed it in gold on the bottle's black exterior sleeve, along with an embossed gold logo, all of which exudes sophistication and luxury.”
According to Bonang's team, the MCC Prestige has been maturing for “several years.”
Bonang launched her Brut and a Brut Rosé Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) in March 2019 at a star-studded event at the Riboville boutique in Johannesburg. This saw her become the first black woman to make the list of the Cap Classique Producers Association.