Bonang twins with her newest bottle of bubbly at the Sun Met 2020

Celeb Bonang Matheba popped the cork on her bubbly brand the House of BNG's latest creation at the Sun Met on Saturday.

Queen B arrived at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town flanked by a pair of white-gloved butlers carrying boxes emblazoned with the House of BNG logo. She later revealed that they contained some of the first bottles of her new Prestige Reserve Brut Méthode Cap Classique (MCC).

Eagle-eyed fashionistas will have noticed the similarity between Matheba's outfit — a glamorous nude gown overlaid with a lattice of diamanté — and the design of her new bubbly's bottle, which is covered with a lace-like gold hexagon print.