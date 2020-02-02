Food

Bonang twins with her newest bottle of bubbly at the Sun Met 2020

02 February 2020 - 11:36 By Toni Jaye Singer
Bonang Matheba unveiled the House of BNG Prestige Reserve Brut MCC at the Sun Met 2020.
Image: Esa Alexander

Celeb Bonang Matheba popped the cork on her bubbly brand the House of BNG's latest creation at the Sun Met on Saturday.

Queen B arrived at the Kenilworth Racecourse in Cape Town flanked by a pair of white-gloved butlers carrying boxes emblazoned with the House of BNG logo. She later revealed that they contained some of the first bottles of her new Prestige Reserve Brut Méthode Cap Classique (MCC).

Eagle-eyed fashionistas will have noticed the similarity between Matheba's outfit — a glamorous nude gown overlaid with a lattice of diamanté — and the design of her new bubbly's bottle, which is covered with a lace-like gold hexagon print.

The Prestige Reserve Brut is the third addition to the House of BNG range, which launched last year with the introduction of a Brut and Brut Rosé MCC.

Why are they called MCCs and not champagnes? To be called champagne, a bubbly must be produced in the Champagne region of France. MCC is the local equivalent.

IOL reports that the Prestige Reserve Brut will be on sale in select Woolworths stores from mid-March.

