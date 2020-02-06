TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Euphonik agrees with Malema: 'You have an appointment with the future'

06 February 2020 - 08:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Euphonik has an appointment with the future, so get out of his way.
Image: Supplied

EFF leader Julius Malema seems to have hit the right note with DJ Euphonik and talk show host Aaron Moloisi. 

The pair took to Twitter to share a video of Malema in which he shares some words of wisdom about having an “appointment with the future”.

The 2018 clip is from Malema's interview on SABC's Real Talk Anele Mdoda, when he opened up about the difficult decision he had to make about getting married because of his grandmother.

“They can call you all names, throw all types of insults and try to delay you, it's OK.

“As long as you have an appointment with the future, you shouldn't care what happens or who says what. You have to make it to that appointment ... that's where we are going,” Malema can be heard saying.

Euphonik agreed, captioning the video: “Sello with the Gems!!! We have an appointment with the future so suke’ndleleni! (get out of the way).”

“I've said it lots of times that Malema is actually very intelligent and well-schooled. And a very good person. Politics aside,” said one of the EFF leader's followers.

Another said: “Leadership gives lessons for free to those with ears to listen not to hear. I have an appointment with the future.”

