WATCH | Euphonik agrees with Malema: 'You have an appointment with the future'

EFF leader Julius Malema seems to have hit the right note with DJ Euphonik and talk show host Aaron Moloisi.

The pair took to Twitter to share a video of Malema in which he shares some words of wisdom about having an “appointment with the future”.

The 2018 clip is from Malema's interview on SABC's Real Talk Anele Mdoda, when he opened up about the difficult decision he had to make about getting married because of his grandmother.

“They can call you all names, throw all types of insults and try to delay you, it's OK.

“As long as you have an appointment with the future, you shouldn't care what happens or who says what. You have to make it to that appointment ... that's where we are going,” Malema can be heard saying.

Euphonik agreed, captioning the video: “Sello with the Gems!!! We have an appointment with the future so suke’ndleleni! (get out of the way).”