Sho Madjozi on new scholarship for aspiring female producers

07 February 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi is giving scholarships for aspiring female producers.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi is planning to help SA women “take up space” in music production through a scholarship.

Sho shared details of the scholarship for aspiring female producers on Twitter, saying the technical side of music was quite male-dominated and she'd like to see more women in that space.

Sho explained that her desire to see more female producers in the industry resulted in her teaming up with the Bridges Academy which is based in Langa, Cape Town.

“The technical side of music is so male-dominated and I’d like to see more women in that space. That’s why I’ve created a scholarship for a female producer to attend the Bridges Academy in Langa. The five-month course starts in a few weeks and you can apply here.”

The John Cena hitmaker shared a statement from the Bridges Academy, which stated that they were excited to be partnering with her to give this opportunity to a female student that has an interest in sound engineering and studio work.

The scholarship will be a holistic program that will allow entrants to tap into their true potential to become the best version of themself while developing a community and building a network with other students and industry facilitators.

