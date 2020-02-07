Zandie 'divorces' sister Kelly Khumalo with a scathing letter

Zandie Khumalo has released a scathing statement, announcing her decision to “divorce” her sister and popular songstress Kelly Khumalo.

This after Kelly released a statement distancing herself from an alleged scam in which Zandie's husband Mhlo Gumede was allegedly involved.

Zandie took to Instagram to share the lengthy letter in which she expressed how heartbreaking it was for her to “love her sister from a distance”, labelling Kelly's statement “haphazard, premature and unnecessary”.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life with, my sister,” Zandie began.

Kelly released a statement earlier this week in response to reports that claimed Mhlo had allegedly embezzled R15,000 from a KZN-based event organiser using Kelly's name and brand.

“With all due respect, Mhlo Gumede is my sister's husband and manager, not my bookings manager nor part of my team, never was and never will be. So whatever dealings you may have with him Do NOT involve me. Thank you,” Kelly wrote in the caption that accompanied her full statement on Wednesday.