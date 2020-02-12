Mihlali Ndamase on people thinking being an influencer is easy

Mihlali Ndamase may have not planned to be an influencer when she opened her Instagram account and started her YouTube channel, but moghel blew up so fast that those who aspire to be like her may be duped into believing it is a piece of cake.

Mihlali shut down the assumption that being an influencer is easy. She said people who think a photo here and a photo there is all it took had a rude awakening waiting for them.

"The one thing I can say is that it is not as easy as it looks. A lot of people see the final product and they're like 'OMG this is so easy! I'm just taking two Instagram pictures and you know I'm gonna get brand deals.' But there's actually a lot of work that happens behind the scenes and you need to put money in to get money out. You need to be consistent and, most importantly, be authentic," Mihlali said.

The influencer has more than one million followers on Instagram alone, and even though she aspired to such numbers from the get-go, initially it was a far-fetched dream for her.