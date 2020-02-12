TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho on ilobolo: It was never about money, women were valued

12 February 2020 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Ayanda Borotho has shared her thoughts on the essence of lobola.
Ayanda Borotho has shared her thoughts on the essence of lobola.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Borotho

Actress Ayanda Borotho is the mother many of her followers wish they had. She is full of knowledge and wisdom, and she makes sure she passes it on so people have a better understanding of culture and tradition.

On Monday, she shared with her Instagram followers a series of videos in which she discussed the tradition of ilobolo, its origins, how it evolved into what it is and how it was commercialised.

She also talked about the relationship between men and women, saying back in the day men did not attach a price tag to a woman's value because they understood there was no price high enough to “pay off a woman”.

“Ilobolo was a way of honouring and showing gratitude to a man that had raised you a wife. A wife who would build you a home and give you children, and expand your family. The men of that time understood a woman's value. Women were held in high esteem and were respected.” 

The Zulu culture requires that a man pays up to 11 cows for ilobolo of one wife, but Ayanda said this was not how things were.

She took it back to the era of 1820 British settler Theophilus Shepstone, who had close relations with Zulu kings Cetshwayo and Mpande, and how he convinced them to change the way ilobolo was carried out.

“When Theophilus saw the way in which things were done and because he was used to trading and commercialisation of things, he said you can't trade without having a stipulated amount, not understanding that ilobolo was symbolic and not a transaction.”

The actress said monetising women had led to women being objectified.

MORE

Ayanda Borotho shuts down 'divorce' questions: My husband is happy

"Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about," Ayanda said.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho on her issue with polygamy: Modern men are selfish

Ayanda Borotho slammed men who use polygamy selfishly to satisfy their lust
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Ayanda Borotho: Girls must stop seeing marriage as the ultimate accomplishment

'The problem is that there are changes mentally and emotionally and because you’re told that you’ve arrived, you suppress your growth'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Ayanda Borotho on polygamy: Nothing is more oppressive than trying to be someone’s main

'We are out here trying to be the main one instead of the only one'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Sizwe Dhlomo shuts down Vusi Thembekwayo’s 'rubbish' advice TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS | Sonia Mbele turns up the heat on beach vacay TshisaLIVE
  4. IN PICS | Anele Mdoda did the most at the #Oscars and looked amazing too! TshisaLIVE
  5. SK Khoza gushes over his bae: You make me feel like I'm the only person in the ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X