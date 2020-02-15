TshisaLIVE

Babalwa believes Black Coffee & Bonang don’t deserve to stand in visa queues

'They should get diplomatic passports'

15 February 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Babalwa Mneno believes Black Coffee and Bonang don’t deserve to stand in Visa queues.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Socialite Babalwa Mneno is urging arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa to push the process to get Black Coffee and Bonang their diplomatic visas.

The socialite took to Twitter and expressed her disbelief that Black Coffee was still without a diplomatic passport even after flying the flag high for the country.

“I hope the honourable minister Nathi Mthethwa has given Black Coffee a diplomatic passport or has plans to do so. I can’t imagine our only national treasure queuing for visas at arrival or departure airports when he has to literally jump from country to country to represent us!”

While Barbs was trying to bring awareness about the importance of Black Coffee having a diplomatic visa, a tweep decided to rain on her parade asking the socialite whether she knew what the passport was or meant.

Another tweep explained to Barbs what it took for someone to be granted a diplomatic passport explaining that it didn't work in other countries except in the SADC region.

“My last visit to one African country, I was made to wait until they serviced their 73 people who were coming from Addis Ababa despite them having a section that deals with the diplomats,” the tweep wrote about his experience in another country.

Enlightened by the explanation, Babalwa replied back in shock saying that at least SA's important celebs should get the passports as queuing was not a good fit for her brand.

“Oh wow, ok ... but at least let's give our important and global flag bearers the passport ... for example Bonang."

