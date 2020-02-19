WATCH | Zahara prays for young boy at her concert: I have a gift

Musician Zahara said she was overcome with emotion and a force greater than herself when she called a young boy and his family on stage to pray for them at recent concert.

The boy, who is due to undergo brain surgery this week, had been calling for Zahara “every night”, leading to his family reaching out to the star.

Zahara agreed to meet the boy and his family, and called them up when she saw them in the crowd at a concert at the weekend.

“I saw them and I became emotional. I got tingles and I knew that I had to do it. When the feeling came, it came. There was nothing I could do about it,” she told TshisaLIVE.

A video of the moment was shared by Zahara on social media. It shows her kneeling with the boy and his family on stage, while the audience joins her in prayer.