Cassper Nyovest: Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room

Cassper Nyovest has joined dozens of local celebs and fans in paying tribute to US rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, claiming the 20-year-old was on the edge of greatness.

According to TMZ, Pop Smoke was at his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house. The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.

Fans around the world took to social media to share their shock at the news, Cassper among them.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker tweeted that the US rapper was about to explode on the international scene.

“Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room. No ways! This is sad. RIP young king,” Cassper wrote.