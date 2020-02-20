TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest: Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room

20 February 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest was a fan of Pop Smoke.
Cassper Nyovest was a fan of Pop Smoke.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has joined dozens of local celebs and fans in paying tribute to US rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, claiming the 20-year-old was on the edge of greatness.

According to TMZ, Pop Smoke was at his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house. The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.

Fans around the world took to social media to share their shock at the news, Cassper among them.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker tweeted that the US rapper was about to explode on the international scene.

“Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room. No ways! This is sad. RIP young king,” Cassper wrote.

He also revealed that Pop was the muso who came up with the dance Cassper did on his Good For That music video.

Tumi Molekane shared a quote on how dangerous it is to be an MC, while Emtee responded with a heartbroken emoji.

Artist Davido shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram page and on Twitter offered his condolences.

Tributes pour in after US rapper Pop Smoke killed in home invasion

The 20-year-old hitmaker was at home in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house and ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

I used to tell people I am a cop — Cassper Nyovest

Imagine Cassper pulling you over ko Braams?
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi

Yoh! Mr FillUp has fallen hard hey!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  3. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? TshisaLIVE
  5. Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X