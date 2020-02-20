Cassper Nyovest: Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room
Cassper Nyovest has joined dozens of local celebs and fans in paying tribute to US rapper Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson, claiming the 20-year-old was on the edge of greatness.
According to TMZ, Pop Smoke was at his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house. The two men apparently fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men fled on foot and are reportedly still at large.
Fans around the world took to social media to share their shock at the news, Cassper among them.
The Tito Mboweni hitmaker tweeted that the US rapper was about to explode on the international scene.
“Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room. No ways! This is sad. RIP young king,” Cassper wrote.
Pop Smoke was just about to shake the room. Noooo ways!!!! This is sad. RIP young king.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 19, 2020
He also revealed that Pop was the muso who came up with the dance Cassper did on his Good For That music video.
Tumi Molekane shared a quote on how dangerous it is to be an MC, while Emtee responded with a heartbroken emoji.
“It’s kinda dangerous to be an mc” RIP Pop Smoke pic.twitter.com/XdY8sGPXUs— STOGIE T (@TumiMolekane) February 19, 2020
Artist Davido shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram page and on Twitter offered his condolences.