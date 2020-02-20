TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Video of Jub Jub smashing beer bottles in the street goes viral

20 February 2020 - 12:35 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub had the streets talking.
Jub Jub Maarohanye had fans deep in their feels on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself causing a ruckus in the streets and smashing beer bottles.

In the video, Jub Jub is seen surrounded by bottles and containers of traditional beer.

He has a golf club in his hand and swings it at the bottles, sending glass and alcohol all over the place.

Jub Jub later abandons the swinging method and picks up the bottles.

Speculation is rife that the video is for a new project, as a camera can be seen in it, as well as a caption tagging a production company. 

Jub Jub also told fans to “stay tuned”.

Not much is known about the project and TshisaLIVE's attempts to contact Jub Jub and his management for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. It will be updated once more information has been received.

The star soon topped the Twitter trends list, as fans reacted to the video.

Some believed it was for an upcoming show about people who want to stop drinking, while others applauded him for “addressing the problem of drinking in our country”.

Jub Jub was under the influence when he and Themba Tshabalala crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8 2010.

The pair were sentenced to 25 years for murder and attempted murder. In 2014, Jub Jub and Themba's convictions were overturned and changed to culpable homicide, which resulted in a reduction of their sentences to 10 years, of which two years were suspended. 

Others were just sad that the star was “wasting” a good bottle.

