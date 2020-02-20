WATCH | Video of Jub Jub smashing beer bottles in the street goes viral

Jub Jub Maarohanye had fans deep in their feels on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself causing a ruckus in the streets and smashing beer bottles.

In the video, Jub Jub is seen surrounded by bottles and containers of traditional beer.

He has a golf club in his hand and swings it at the bottles, sending glass and alcohol all over the place.

Jub Jub later abandons the swinging method and picks up the bottles.

Speculation is rife that the video is for a new project, as a camera can be seen in it, as well as a caption tagging a production company.

Jub Jub also told fans to “stay tuned”.