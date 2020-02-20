WATCH | Video of Jub Jub smashing beer bottles in the street goes viral
Jub Jub Maarohanye had fans deep in their feels on Wednesday when he posted a video of himself causing a ruckus in the streets and smashing beer bottles.
In the video, Jub Jub is seen surrounded by bottles and containers of traditional beer.
He has a golf club in his hand and swings it at the bottles, sending glass and alcohol all over the place.
Jub Jub later abandons the swinging method and picks up the bottles.
Speculation is rife that the video is for a new project, as a camera can be seen in it, as well as a caption tagging a production company.
Jub Jub also told fans to “stay tuned”.
Not much is known about the project and TshisaLIVE's attempts to contact Jub Jub and his management for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. It will be updated once more information has been received.
The star soon topped the Twitter trends list, as fans reacted to the video.
Some believed it was for an upcoming show about people who want to stop drinking, while others applauded him for “addressing the problem of drinking in our country”.
Jub Jub was under the influence when he and Themba Tshabalala crashed into and killed four high school pupils and seriously injured three others on March 8 2010.
The pair were sentenced to 25 years for murder and attempted murder. In 2014, Jub Jub and Themba's convictions were overturned and changed to culpable homicide, which resulted in a reduction of their sentences to 10 years, of which two years were suspended.
"yOu aCt LiKe yOu'Re A sAiNt" 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 , it's easy to act like Gandhi when you've never had to bury someone cuz some idiot decided to get high or drunk behind the wheel #JubJub— Cultured Naker (@Durtxcobain) February 20, 2020
#SAPS THERE'S YOUR PAROLEE #JubJub DRUNK AND DISORDERLY BEHAVIOUR... https://t.co/LRUcYUCapR— MY WIND0W TO THE WORLD (@ndaba_teboho) February 20, 2020
Whatever side of the fence you sit on, fact is #JubJub is benefitting today from those young lives he took. We gave a convict a platform and fame.— Kleintjie (@KleintjieWebb) February 20, 2020
Others were just sad that the star was “wasting” a good bottle.
Jub Jub Guys Come down it a show about people who want to stop drinking pic.twitter.com/kH2c5TPzZQ— Ngiyi Pand For Life (@Njebha6) February 20, 2020
I hope nobody gets a puncture or an injury from the broken glass ka Jub Jub. pic.twitter.com/IewD0xtDma— 𝗡𝗵𝗹𝗮𝗽𝗼 𝗧𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗴𝗼 (@nhlapotebo) February 20, 2020
Jub Jub 😂😂😂from mini crazy to Hella crazy nomahelele 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jkQc6Dmpgi— 👑Dlangamandla👑 🦁King Tolo 🦁 (@Gaise_Nongezi) February 20, 2020
LOL, just by Jub Jub breaking 2 case nyana.. senifika namaResearch— Someone in Durban. (@NanguLona) February 20, 2020
"1 in 10 deaths are alcohol related"
"Jub Jub regrets ever drinking and is expressing it through physical therapy"
"Its PTSD" , "Isamudla namanje lento"
KAAAAAAHLEE BO NINA pic.twitter.com/YFhf0dx1yq
Theres a camera shooting, its probably for some tv show... Jub Jub tell us what’s wrong pic.twitter.com/EgXOmDGckW— @Fhumulani Mck Carlo💧 (@MckCarlo) February 20, 2020
Jub Jub mfethu what are doing to us mara hey?, no man... Betha nna gona, Betha nna mfethu... pic.twitter.com/pVWjRk2D1D— Given Lesetja Lamola (@LGivenLamola) February 20, 2020
Jub Jub u delela I Black Label. Since u are breaking the beers alone, hope ull clean alone too🍻 https://t.co/wdPewNXo3B— Thulani Khanye (@KhanyeThulani) February 20, 2020
I honestly don't get it why people can't see what Jub Jub is on about. Alcohol has and still ruining a lot of people's lives, to him it might not be the case but clearly you can see his anger towards alcohol. pic.twitter.com/64a9ma0RnT— Bennett Ndlovu (@Beneth_Ndlovu) February 20, 2020
jub jub mara mfana how could you do that ?? witchcraft neh!! pic.twitter.com/IfNVy3aY9W— Tumisang Lekwene (@TumisangLekwen4) February 20, 2020
Big up Jub Jub ... alcohol is number one enemy of black South Africans pic.twitter.com/I3xSnUuCjD— Nkunz' emnyama (@2las_Incognito) February 20, 2020
This is alcohol abuse!!🤬🤬🤬— Slindile Nhlanhla Mdletshe (@mshikaslindile) February 20, 2020
Jub Jub Must Go🤣 pic.twitter.com/GsUNIp9JgW