IN MEMES | 'DMF' fans left shook by Thandeka's ‘airheadedness’

A few minutes after Date My Family started on Sunday, fans were uncertain about the bachelorette's motives for being on the show.

Thandeka said she came to the show to find someone to vibe and go on a date with, but fans were confused, because as she explained her desired date, it seemed she was looking for a “blesser”.

When one of the families asked her about her short-term goals, moghel straight up said she was looking to be a housewife.

OK, viewers weren't going to judge her at that point, but when she started dissing a teacher's salary, it was an immediate red flag.

Her attitude towards anybody she considered “broke” was unflattering to say the least and earned her a whole lot of judgment from tweeps.

Check out their reactions, in memes, below.