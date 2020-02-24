IN MEMES | 'DMF' fans left shook by Thandeka's ‘airheadedness’
A few minutes after Date My Family started on Sunday, fans were uncertain about the bachelorette's motives for being on the show.
Thandeka said she came to the show to find someone to vibe and go on a date with, but fans were confused, because as she explained her desired date, it seemed she was looking for a “blesser”.
When one of the families asked her about her short-term goals, moghel straight up said she was looking to be a housewife.
OK, viewers weren't going to judge her at that point, but when she started dissing a teacher's salary, it was an immediate red flag.
Her attitude towards anybody she considered “broke” was unflattering to say the least and earned her a whole lot of judgment from tweeps.
Check out their reactions, in memes, below.
Thandeka hle.. I cringe every time uBaby girl opens her mouth.. it's a cringe fest!! #dmfmzansi #dmf #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/YF1DdPe8jE— Moitheri Mokoena (@moi4theri) February 23, 2020
If a man gives you money as his lady... It should be because HE WANTS TO... Not because it’s the T’c & C’s to get with you... Hai suka man!!! Like the last bachelors friend said “sex of free” sis! #Dmf #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/oZ9Gbattqe— Miss May (@Mankopem) February 23, 2020
Yoh ari "water is free", Thandeka !!! #DateMyFamily #DMF #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/qd8fOBAA0u— Meshack Baloyi (@ImMESHB) February 23, 2020
Thandeka is looking for a blesser or what's the story? English iyamshaya nayo ngapha she is constantly referring to the friend #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/IRg6R8hws4— ♥♥Proud Xhosa Woman♥♥ (@Lee_Mrs_Lebea) February 23, 2020
#dmfmzansi Thandeka entlek does you do for a living haibo girl needs to come back to reality whatever world you live in is weird yazi. pic.twitter.com/RYq58Wg7nG— Eugene Dooka (@Afrolytic) February 23, 2020
Babe... your v-jay-jay is YOUR RESPONSIBILITY!!!! How is it your man’s responsibility to buy you gyno guard??? Also... you know you shouldn’t be using that stuff regularly...?? #dmf #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/DP08h4Aag8— Miss May (@Mankopem) February 23, 2020
Thandeka akasebenzi...usakha izilima nje 🚮🚮🚮 #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi pic.twitter.com/4FMO5saA3y— Nzo Shamase-Mnguni (@SerenityNzo) February 23, 2020
Wawu Thandeka dissing othisha kanje 🙆🙆🚮 #DateMyFamily #dmfmzansi #dmf pic.twitter.com/JnJWzghk7O— Nzo Shamase-Mnguni (@SerenityNzo) February 23, 2020