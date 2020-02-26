Polygamist Musa Mseleku says 'women must initiate I'sthembu for their husbands'

Musa Mseleku's polygamous lifestyle and the new polygamy-themed reality show he hosts have pushed the debate about the “proper” way polygamy should be done back into the spotlight.

One of the biggest issues women have with reality show, Mnakwethu, is the way men have suggested the lifestyle to their partners, the blatant disregard for the woman's feelings and how they completely disempower women.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Musa said if women felt that the way men went about introducing polygamy was “problematic”, then they should take the lead.

“Here's the thing, in the earlier times before the missionaries came to SA, women were the ones initiating and controlling how a polygamous lifestyle can be introduced into the family. They weren't selfish, when the situation at home called for it, they chose women for their husbands. But after the missionaries convinced our people that polygamy - which is a term they invented - was a sin, then that practice changed. When men realised that women weren't willing to initiate any more, they started initiating and that's how things changed.

“The generation of women that exist now come from the women who chose to give up the power they had to initiate this lifestyle. I have seen these comments that women are saying men are using polygamy for their selfish needs, but I say - here's a challenge, why don't we go back to women initiating this for their men?” Musa asked.