Glammy opens up about AKA and Zinhle break-up

“My relationship with Zinhle is never going to change” ...

28 February 2020 - 11:00 By Masego Seemela
Lynn Forbes still loves DJ Zinhle dearly, even after she and AKA called it quits.
Image: Instagram/AKA

Even though Mzansi's favourite couple, AKA and DJ Zinhle, are no longer together, businesswoman and AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, has expressed that her relationship with Kairo's mom will never change.

After months of speculation about the status of their relationship, AKA confirmed last month that he was no longer dating Zinhle, during an interview on Metro FM. He also explained that he had been single since 2019.

Though the pair are no longer an item, Glammy (as she's fondly known) told Drum magazine that their break-up wouldn't change the bond she shared with Zinhle, nor would it influence how she felt about the woman who is the mother to her only grandchild.

“My relationship with Zinhle is never going to change and neither will my relationship with Kiernan. I love them both dearly and I support both. They’re amazing kids. My relationship with Zinhle is never going to change.”

Meanwhile, AKA has evidently moved on and has been getting the block hot with snaps of his alleged new bae.

He left his fans in a frenzy when he celebrated Valentine's weekend in a “special” way with his new “bae”.

The rapper shared a few snaps of a mysterious woman everyone has been wanting to know about.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the rapper posted pictures of himself and the woman, commenting: “Working on the weekend as usual.” 

In one snap, the woman is seen giving the rapper a peck on the cheek, alongside a heart emoji and the caption: “Love”. 

AKA and his alleged bae have been heating up social media.
Image: AKA/Instagram Stories

