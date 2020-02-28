OPINION | The music debate is necessary but name-dropping was too much Maphorisa

Yhuuu! Let's all take a deep breath — this week has been A LOT. In fact, DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee were A LOT, all because one of them allegedly doesn't own the masters to his music.

Let's all scroll to the beginning, shall we? Well, it all started when Maphorisa flexed that he had a masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.

The Lawd of the Hits took to Twitter on Monday and said, “Samthing Soweto owns his masters, Kabza De Small Owns his masters, DJ Maphorisa I own my masters Lady Zamar doesn’t own her masters, Prince Kaybee doesn’t own his masters, Mafikizolo doesn’t own his masters do you know what's the difference? I empower and the world doesn’t. Facts!”