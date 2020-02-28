OPINION | The music debate is necessary but name-dropping was too much Maphorisa
Yhuuu! Let's all take a deep breath — this week has been A LOT. In fact, DJ Maphorisa and Prince Kaybee were A LOT, all because one of them allegedly doesn't own the masters to his music.
Let's all scroll to the beginning, shall we? Well, it all started when Maphorisa flexed that he had a masters to his music, while Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't.
The Lawd of the Hits took to Twitter on Monday and said, “Samthing Soweto owns his masters, Kabza De Small Owns his masters, DJ Maphorisa I own my masters Lady Zamar doesn’t own her masters, Prince Kaybee doesn’t own his masters, Mafikizolo doesn’t own his masters do you know what's the difference? I empower and the world doesn’t. Facts!”
While many argued that Lawd Porry was being extra for dropping some big names, he claimed that the reason behind his tweet was educating other artists on the importance of owning your music.
The Scorpion King then explained that it was a conversation that needed to be spoken about in the SA music industry.
Though his intention might have been “pure”, Kaybee got touched and decided to send Maphorisa a list of his other streams of income.
I mean, do you blame Kaybee for putting Maphorisa on check? Like, you're there chillin' in your corner and before you know it, someone decides to “touch” you in your studio. Wouldn't you react?
My issue is whether Maphorisa's comment was even coming from a good place. If it was meant to educate, why not speak to them and let them tell their own story? If they don't own their masters, why out them?
The back and forth also put toxic masculinity front and centre. Both musos brought receipts of their contribution to the music scene and fought over everything from radio and streaming statistics, to the size of their muscles and the cars they drove.
It was like watching two guys fighting outside the club, while everyone is just there to have a good time
I mean, this twar went on and on and on ...
Kaybee eventually told TshisaLIVE that even after having it out with Maphorisa on the socials, he held no grudge against him.
He explained that the reason he decided to respond to Maphorisa was that he needed to be informed of the other income streams he (Kaybee) had.
Bank account flex? Check!
When asked why he didn't contact Maphorisa in person instead of entertaining his tweets, Kaybee questioned why he should have contacted Maphorisa privately, when the DJ initially went public with his comments.
“He didn't contact me in person, so I didn't see the need to contact him in private.”
Pride? Check!
While not having a masters to your music can be a touchy subject for many artists, Kaybee explained he would most definitely greet Maphorisa if he were to bump into him in public.
Oh OK, now that's mature of Kaybee, right?
Let's be honest now, these two really got the social streets hot with their twar because it helped them promote their current projects, not because they are the Avengers here to save the music industry.
Hai, I guess we'll be keeping a close eye on these two.