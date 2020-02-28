Black Coffee drops bars on the industry: We don’t have promoters in SA, only club owners

Forget President Ramaphosa, DJ Black Coffee has delivered the real state of the nation address.

The DJ has been in the music industry for more than 15 years and has seen a lot of changes, so when he said that we need to protect house music as a country, we all better listen.

The star sat down with DJ Christos recently ahead of the Dance Music Summit in March to chat about promoters in Mzansi.

“We have no promoters, we only have people who own venues and clubs. Their mandate is to make money in their clubs so they will not really invest in a really nice sound system. They would rather invest in couches and how the place looks, because they are running clubs, they are not passionate about the scene.”

He said this was different to those outside the country, where promoters are more prevalent and push a genre more.

Black Coffee also spoke about the future of house music, saying that DJs were often forced to play a mix of genres and sometimes neglected house because it was not the preferred genre of those playing for “tables”.

Black Coffee said he wanted to remedy this by creating a platform exclusively for house music.