Glowing reviews for Queen Sono cast & storyline: 'Can they start shooting more seasons already?'

Queen Sono, the first ever Netflix-commissioned African series, is making waves locally and internationally as fans praise its storyline and cast.

The show follows the work of the fictional SA spy agency Special Operations Group (SOG) and the life of the star character and secret agent, Queen Sono, played by Pearl Thusi.

While battling international criminals, Queen also faces the pressure of having to avenge the death of her struggle icon mother, Safiya Sono, who was assassinated during the apartheid era.

Local actors including Chi Mhende, Mbali Mlotshwa and Loyiso Madinga and director and executive producer Kagiso Lediga, among others, continue to bask in the positive reviews as the local and global audiences share their reactions to the series via social media.

The six-part show was shot in different parts of the African continent and launched on Friday.

If Pearl's tweets on the show's performance are anything to go by, Queen Sono is doing pretty well.