Review

It's not perfect but 'Queen Sono' could be a game-changer for African cinema

This thoughtful and engaging movie shows that locally produced content can compete with international shows on both a production and genre level

Make no mistake, the arrival of Netflix's first commissioned African series is a big deal. With a depth of pocket and access to millions of subscribers across the globe, the streaming giant's decision to begin to create content made by Africans for African audiences is a positive and hopefully game-changing development for content producers and consumers across the continent and beyond.



Kagiso Lediga and the team at Diprente are the first out of the gate with their six-part action-packed pan-African political drama starring Pearl Thusi. Nommer 37 director Nosipho Dumisa will take delivery of the torch when her Cape Town-based high school series, Blood & Water, is released on the platform later this year and Netflix has already announced future projects in development with producers from elsewhere on the continent...