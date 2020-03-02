'Relax and trust me'- Andile wants R1m from Mam'Mkhize for a music video
While you and your bestie are out there shooting your breakthrough music video on your Blackberry Curve, Andile Mpisane is asking Mam'Mkhize for R1-million to shoot the video of his dreams.
Fans were shocked when Andile appeared on the latest episode of the hit reality show Kwa Mam'Mkhize and made the request.
Ma asked him where the money would go to and wanted to hear about the storyline for the video.
“In the music video, I will receive a call from Distruction Boyz's Que and Goldmax, as well as Madanon. However, they will call me at different places. They'll tell me: 'Andile, there's a party here'. I will arrive at the party in a helicopter and then we will do extraordinary things there,” Andile responded.
He promised not to waste the money and said he would pay it back with interest.
“You should learn to relax and trust me. I know what I am doing,” he said.
Ma was not quite convinced and asked him to draw up a proper proposal, with every expense measured and accounted for.
Later she popped in to check on Andile's choreography practice, and offered advice for dance moves.
The streets were also not convinced, and flooded the socials with messages questioning how the R1m would be spent.
Ganti where is this 1m really going Andile? I'm not sold😒 #KwaMaMkhize— Lerato_M🌻👓💭 (@mohohlo_lerato) February 27, 2020
##KwaMaMkhize Andile should stop dancing 🎶 😳🥺 he's so horrible even Mama Jack can do it better— Zinhle Ntshingila (@28c93195e9ff475) February 27, 2020
I guess Andile owns his master's. 😁 #KwaMaMkhize pic.twitter.com/0qVQ8D20Wd— Kaelo (@plaatjie_k) February 27, 2020
It seems like Andile and Mam'Mkhize may have since enlisted the help of famous choreographer Somizi to help them.
The Idols SA star recently took to Instagram to call on all young female dancers to audition for Andile's music video, which he would be choreographing on set in Richards Bay, Durban and Cape Town.