WATCH | Mona Monyane on putting her health first: 'I was losing my mind'

Actress Mona Monyane is passionate about helping people prioritise their health after coming to a life-changing realisation.

During a recent interview on Newzroom Afrika, Mona spoke about how she's dedicated her life to helping people make their health their number one priority. She is doing this through her #PowerOfWellness campaign.

"It all goes back to when I lost my second child after seven days," she explained.

Mona tragically lost her newborn seven days after she was born. When she had revealed that she was pregnant with her second child, she was targeted by trolls who accused her of falling pregnant "too soon" after giving birth to her first child.