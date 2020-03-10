TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest urges fans to 'always wear condoms. Ku rough!

10 March 2020 - 14:30 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has advised South Africans to use protection when having sex.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has advised South Africans to use protection when having sex.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

SA is considered to have one of the highest HIV rates and Cassper Nyovest has advised Mzansi about the importance of protection. 

The rapper touched on the topic on Twitter after admiring a picture of a couple who had welcomed their newborn, saying, “Sbwl Sbwl”.

A fan then told Cassper that if he stopped using condoms he'd also be able to have a child.

Cassper laughed, saying he'd keep his condoms on.

“Lmao ... wa hlanya. Always strapped!”

Shortly after saying he always kept it “strapped”, Abuti Fill-Up set the jokes aside and urged fans to use protection, no matter what.

“Please use condoms guys, I know y'all like joking about it mara sab sirras. Always wear a condom! Ku rough.” 

It looks as if the rapper has the same sentiments he had when he made a guest appearance on SABC3's Real Talk with Anele Mdoda.

Single then, Cassper said his mom always wanted to know whether he was going to have children.

“I told her [his mother] that the HIV rate is too high to risk it. A lot of people say it's a joke. But I'm for real. I'm very paranoid. Besides the HIV rate, people need to condomise.”

During the interview, the rapper said when his friends were bragging, he'd be the one to “burst their bubble” on whether they used protection.

“We'll be in the middle of a story and I'll ask, 'Did you use a condom?' A lot of these girls are very crazy. Crazy. Crazy as in I wouldn't want that to be my baby mama.”

MORE

Cassper Nyovest puts acting plans on hold ... for now

'Acting is a tough one. I have a lot of actor and actress friends and sometimes they can't go out because they are reading scripts'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest opens up about learning to dance from his late brother

"He gave me my swag," Cassper said about his brother
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper on coronavirus in SA: Why didn’t these people stay in Italy?

Cassper says he is not ready to die from the coronavirus
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, wants to make it on her own TshisaLIVE
  2. Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old' TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Bongz: People thought I was down and out TshisaLIVE
  5. Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
X