Cassper Nyovest urges fans to 'always wear condoms. Ku rough!

It looks as if the rapper has the same sentiments he had when he made a guest appearance on SABC3's Real Talk with Anele Mdoda.

Single then, Cassper said his mom always wanted to know whether he was going to have children.

“I told her [his mother] that the HIV rate is too high to risk it. A lot of people say it's a joke. But I'm for real. I'm very paranoid. Besides the HIV rate, people need to condomise.”

During the interview, the rapper said when his friends were bragging, he'd be the one to “burst their bubble” on whether they used protection.

“We'll be in the middle of a story and I'll ask, 'Did you use a condom?' A lot of these girls are very crazy. Crazy. Crazy as in I wouldn't want that to be my baby mama.”