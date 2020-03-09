Cassper on coronavirus in SA: Why didn’t these people stay in Italy?

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to the first official cases of coronavirus in the country, asking why those infected did not stay in Italy.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned from Italy.

At the weekend, two more cases were reported — a woman who had travelled with the man's group to the European country and the man's wife.

While fears about the virus' spread grow, Cassper took to social media to ask why the group had returned to the country.