Cassper on coronavirus in SA: Why didn’t these people stay in Italy?

09 March 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has weighed in on the news that three people in South Africa have tested positive for the virus.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to the first official cases of coronavirus in the country, asking why those infected did not stay in Italy.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned from Italy.

At the weekend, two more cases were reported — a woman who had travelled with the man's group to the European country and the man's wife.

While fears about the virus' spread grow, Cassper took to social media to ask why the group had returned to the country.

As fans debated the question, Cassper said he was taking precautions. He said fans should not think he was rude if he refused to touch them.

He soon became a bureau of information on Twitter, sharing a quote by President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for calm and saying he wasn't ready to die young.

TshisaLIVE
