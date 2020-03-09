Cassper on coronavirus in SA: Why didn’t these people stay in Italy?
Rapper Cassper Nyovest has responded to the first official cases of coronavirus in the country, asking why those infected did not stay in Italy.
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal had tested positive for the deadly virus, after he returned from Italy.
At the weekend, two more cases were reported — a woman who had travelled with the man's group to the European country and the man's wife.
While fears about the virus' spread grow, Cassper took to social media to ask why the group had returned to the country.
Why didnt these people stay in Italy mara ? Why were they allowed back into the country?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 7, 2020
As fans debated the question, Cassper said he was taking precautions. He said fans should not think he was rude if he refused to touch them.
Broooooo. If i mize, im rude. No shem , i would rather be judged mina geh. https://t.co/JAFawc4lzz— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 7, 2020
He soon became a bureau of information on Twitter, sharing a quote by President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for calm and saying he wasn't ready to die young.
I just read this & i don't know what to think. It reads “I think it is too early [to call for a travel ban]. We just got two cases from the same source. So, let us keep watching how this thing carries on. The government will keep our people informed at all times,” Ramaphosa said.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 7, 2020
He monna, ha ke nyake go shwa. Botshelo bo monate!!! Santse ke batla go nale bana ke ba godise. I still have a lot to fix in my life too. Im not ready to meet bra God. https://t.co/t8shzhh7Nk— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 7, 2020