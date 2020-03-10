DJ Maphorisa confirms that bringing a whistle to a groove is mad vibes
DJ Maphorisa is totally here for bringing a whistle to a vibe - a trend that was started by an unknown woman recently.
A video of her blowing her whistle mid-groove while dancing to amapiano is currently doing the rounds on social media. Many are calling it the mood for 2020.
While the video has impressed a lot of people, it also got a thumbs up from Maphorisa.
“My crush - that whistle will turn you on, Modimo.”
My Crush ❤️ Dat whistle will turn u on Modimo 🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/CvDJfv0aH4— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April (@DjMaphorisa) March 7, 2020
Described the girl as his "crush", he even went as far as asking fans if he should invite her to his upcoming concert.
Lawd Porry did so by asking his followers whether he should bring her on stage at the Scorpion Kings Live concert taking place at the Sun Arena in Tshwane in April.
Giving him the thumbs up, tweeps replied to Maphorisa saying that the young woman would add to the vibe.