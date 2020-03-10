DJ Maphorisa confirms that bringing a whistle to a groove is mad vibes

DJ Maphorisa is totally here for bringing a whistle to a vibe - a trend that was started by an unknown woman recently.

A video of her blowing her whistle mid-groove while dancing to amapiano is currently doing the rounds on social media. Many are calling it the mood for 2020.

While the video has impressed a lot of people, it also got a thumbs up from Maphorisa.

“My crush - that whistle will turn you on, Modimo.”