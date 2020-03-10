Kgomotso Christopher responds to calls for her to U-turn on 'Scandal!' exit

Actress Kgomotso Christopher has responded to calls for her to reconsider her decision to leave hit e.tv soapie Scandal!

Scandal! released a statement last week confirming Kgomotso's temporary departure from the show. It said her last appearance will be on June 2.

Since then, fans have flocked to social media to ask both the producers and the actress to reconsider.

On Twitter this week, a diehard fan asked Scandal! to rethink its decision to let Kgomotso go, drawing a response from the actress.

She said the decision to leave Scandal! was difficult, but thanked the show's production team for supporting her as she ventures into something new.