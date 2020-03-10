TshisaLIVE

Kgomotso Christopher responds to calls for her to U-turn on 'Scandal!' exit

10 March 2020 - 18:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Actress Kgomotso Christopher's fans want her back.
Image: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Actress Kgomotso Christopher has responded to calls for her to reconsider her decision to leave hit e.tv soapie Scandal!

Scandal! released a statement last week confirming Kgomotso's temporary departure from the show. It said her last appearance will be on June 2.

Since then, fans have flocked to social media to ask both the producers and the actress to reconsider.

On Twitter this week, a diehard fan asked Scandal! to rethink its decision to let Kgomotso go, drawing a response from the actress.

She said the decision to leave Scandal! was difficult, but thanked the show's production team for supporting her as she ventures into something new.

Reflecting on her departure last week, Kgomotso said: “As my last day in YV's [Yvonne's] shoes approaches, I can't help but reminisce about the thrill ride it's been to navigate this gem of a character, gifted to me by the dedicated and talented Scandal! writers. Scandal! will always hold a special place in my heart because [of] the efforts, talents and love of the cast and crew.”

She has previously won a Best Actress Safta and been nominated in the awards' Best Supporting Actress category.

