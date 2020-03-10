Kgomotso Christopher responds to calls for her to U-turn on 'Scandal!' exit
Actress Kgomotso Christopher has responded to calls for her to reconsider her decision to leave hit e.tv soapie Scandal!
Scandal! released a statement last week confirming Kgomotso's temporary departure from the show. It said her last appearance will be on June 2.
Since then, fans have flocked to social media to ask both the producers and the actress to reconsider.
On Twitter this week, a diehard fan asked Scandal! to rethink its decision to let Kgomotso go, drawing a response from the actress.
She said the decision to leave Scandal! was difficult, but thanked the show's production team for supporting her as she ventures into something new.
😭😭😭 let's not blame @etvScandal for a decision taken by the actress, hle🙈. Not easy decision to make, not easy decision to accept by my Scandal fam...but I tell you, they wholeheartedly support me❤ #etvscandal https://t.co/pgBR36M4XY— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) March 9, 2020
Reflecting on her departure last week, Kgomotso said: “As my last day in YV's [Yvonne's] shoes approaches, I can't help but reminisce about the thrill ride it's been to navigate this gem of a character, gifted to me by the dedicated and talented Scandal! writers. Scandal! will always hold a special place in my heart because [of] the efforts, talents and love of the cast and crew.”
She has previously won a Best Actress Safta and been nominated in the awards' Best Supporting Actress category.