Mona Monyane gets real: We need to stop negotiating whether we deserve to put ourselves first
'The joy of the man you choose to love should not take priority over your own wellbeing'
Since announcing that she and husband Khulu Skenjana were separating, actress Mona Monyane has revealed she was choosing her wellbeing over anything.
After four years of marriage to her actor husband, Mona announced over the weekend that she and Khulu had parted ways.
Taking fans by surprise, Mona urged the public to respect them during this testing time.
Respect was not the only thing Mona asked for as she also reflected on the sacrifices women made which led to them not putting themselves first.
In a series of tweets, Mona wrote: “As women we need to stop negotiating whether we deserve to put ourselves first, to not tolerate nonsense, to centre our happiness. The joy of the man you choose to love should not take priority over your own wellbeing. You are equally entitled to live your best life.”
Touching on women not putting themselves first, the actress added that men, on the other hand, had the capabilities to care for their wives and children but could only do so if they chose to.
“Men are nurturing, caring and gentle naturally. Look at how they care for their cars, shoes and accessories. Look at how they care for their male friends. If they could simply redirect that same energy and commitment to their wives and children they would realise this too.”
