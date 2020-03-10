Mona Monyane gets real: We need to stop negotiating whether we deserve to put ourselves first

Since announcing that she and husband Khulu Skenjana were separating, actress Mona Monyane has revealed she was choosing her wellbeing over anything.

After four years of marriage to her actor husband, Mona announced over the weekend that she and Khulu had parted ways.

Taking fans by surprise, Mona urged the public to respect them during this testing time.

Respect was not the only thing Mona asked for as she also reflected on the sacrifices women made which led to them not putting themselves first.

In a series of tweets, Mona wrote: “As women we need to stop negotiating whether we deserve to put ourselves first, to not tolerate nonsense, to centre our happiness. The joy of the man you choose to love should not take priority over your own wellbeing. You are equally entitled to live your best life.”